Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 12:19 a.m.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games.
Defending national champion Alabama (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.