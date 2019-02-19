Tests show major break didn't make Ohio city's water unsafe

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Dayton, Ohio, say it seems the safety of the city's water wasn't compromised during a major water main break last week that led to a boil-water advisory affecting some 100,000 people.

Dayton's water department director, Michael Powell, tells the Dayton Daily News that the advisory was precautionary. He says subsequent testing indicates the water quality wasn't harmed or unsafe.

Crews located a water-line leak last Thursday under the Great Miami River, but high water levels hindered repair work and efforts to determine what caused the break.

Powell says the city will analyze what happened to identify whether other parts of the water system might be at risk of similar problems and to work to prevent such issues.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com