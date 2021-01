READING, Pa. (AP) — Preliminary findings indicate that a man who fled police after a shoplifting report and went into a nearby flooded quarry died of drowning and hypothermia, the coroner's office said.

The Berks County coroner’s office said the forensic pathologist has ordered microscopic tests to confirm the preliminary findings of Monday’s autopsy on the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville, the Reading Eagle reported.