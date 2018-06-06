Tessier joins team at Education Without Walls

Education without Walls in New Milford has announced Bunny Tessier of Brookfield has joined the team

“Her extensive experience, both in terms of educational leadership and school administration, will help us to build a strong foundation for our future endeavors,” said Lockey Coughlin, Education without Walls founder.

Those endeavors include expanding AP offerings, transitioning to a not-for-profit model, and fostering a community campus in downtown New Milford.

Education without Walls in an independent collaborative group of individuals, teachers and specialty schools that have come together to educate and socialize children in a non-judgmental and supportive environment.

It offers middle school and high school level classes in all academic areas, providing accredited classes and transcripts.

The philosophy of Education without Walls is one of community building, inclusion and flexibility.

Before moving to Brookfield, Tessier co-founded a California Partnership Academy, a highly successful educational model, which is in line with the mission and philosophy of Education without Walls, incorporating features of the high school reform movement.

Creating a close family-like atmosphere, integrating academic and career technical education, and establishing viable business partnerships are all traits that CPA and EWOW have in common.

“Ms. Tessier is a perfect fit for our community today and well into the future,” Coughlin said.

Tessier, an educator and skilled curriculum developer with 17 years of experience, places an emphasis on project-based learning, thematic units that meet the needs of diverse sets of students, as well as creates equitable and accountable means of assessing student success.

Tessier’s impressive resume and credentials include an M.A. in Educational Leadership from San Jose University and a B.A. in Creative Writing from New York University, as well as a Connecticut State Educator Certificate, a New York State Secondary English Education certificate, a California Clear Credential for English grades 7-12, Administrative Credential and Cross-cultural Language and Academic Development (CLAD) Credential.

For information, call 860-350-3006 or email lockey@educationww.org.