Tesla tour offers glimpses of noise, vibration, innovation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The noise and vibration at Tesla's northern Nevada Gigafactory is a constant reminder of what company CEO Elon Musk refers to as "the machine that builds the machine."

Operating 24 hours a day, more than 7,000 workers produce enough battery packs and drive units in a week to power 5,300 Tesla Model 3 sedans.

The Reno Gazette Journal got a rare glimpse inside recently for a multimedia report about a business that state officials credit with increasing manufacturing employment in the Reno-Sparks area by 55 percent since 2014.

A reporter found a hive of human workers, robotic arms, conveyor lines and autonomous vehicles working to assemble battery cells for Tesla sedans and other energy products.

The company says the plant already produces more batteries than all other carmakers combined.

