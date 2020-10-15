Tent party set for breast cancer awareness

Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center will hold a tent party Oct. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. as part of its breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

The event at the center at 30 Park Lane Road will feature appetizers and cocktails, vendors, raffles and chair massages.

Tickets to the rain or shine event are $20 and include appetizers and drinks and a raffle ticket. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and New Milford Woman’s Club’s Pink Angels.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971, ext. 11 or email mmarici@candlewoodvalley.com