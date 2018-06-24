Tennis, swim club to hold special event

New Milford Tennis & Swim Club will hold a “Staycation Celebration” June 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will feature a free tennis clinic from 4 to 5 p.m., relaxation time by the pool, food for sale at the snack bar, live streaming of KBJB Radio, raffles and giveaways.

Admission is $10 for adults for the day, $5 for children ages 5 to 13 and free for children under 5.

Special day passes will be available for this weekend only.

For more information, call the 93 Aspetuck Ridge Road club at 860-354-7876.