https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tennis-swim-club-to-hold-special-event-13007383.php
Tennis, swim club to hold special event
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
New Milford Tennis & Swim Club will hold a “Staycation Celebration” June 30 from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will feature a free tennis clinic from 4 to 5 p.m., relaxation time by the pool, food for sale at the snack bar, live streaming of KBJB Radio, raffles and giveaways.
Admission is $10 for adults for the day, $5 for children ages 5 to 13 and free for children under 5.
Special day passes will be available for this weekend only.
For more information, call the 93 Aspetuck Ridge Road club at 860-354-7876.
