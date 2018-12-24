Tennessee officials award $133M interchange project contract

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — State transportation officials have awarded a nearly $133 million contract for an interstate interchange project in eastern Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. submitted the winning bid for the Interstate 75 and Interstate 24 project. The project is expected to be designed and completed in less than three years.

The contractor will design the project and acquire necessary permits over the next several months. In the spring, the company will start geotechnical improvements to the project area, and then construction is expected to begin in the late fall.

The interchange modification project is one of 962 included in Gov. Bill Haslam's 2017 transportation funding law, which included gas tax increases and decreases to the grocery tax and other taxes.