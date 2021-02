CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in the 1992 fatal shootings of a Gary, Indiana, woman and her 4-year-old daughter, the FBI said Monday.

Victor Lofton of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged last week in Lake County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the July 1992 killings of Felicia Howard, 21, and her daughter, DenNisha Howard, who were found dead inside their Gary apartment, the FBI said in a news release.