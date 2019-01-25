Tennessee deputies were checked by unlicensed psychologist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says hundreds of Shelby County Sheriff's employees were evaluated by a psychologist who hasn't been licensed in the state since 2001.

News outlets report the county began re-testing employees this week. The state discovered the lack of license for Dr. Charles T. Kenny and notified the sheriff's office in December. County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says about 214 deputies and 188 jailers hired since 2013 need to be re-evaluated.

Mayor Lee Harris says the county is investigating how an unlicensed psychologist was selected to conduct employee psychological evaluations and is trying to determine if other employees need to be re-evaluated.

The county now has a new doctor to complete the evaluations, which include a written test and psychiatric interview to identify major character flaws.