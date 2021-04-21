Tennessee communities ready for prescription drug take backs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee community groups will be teaming up with local law enforcement this Saturday to host prescription drug take-back events where anyone can safely dispose of unneeded prescription medication. The events aim to help prevent substance misuse and also protect Tennessee’s drinking water supply.

Properly disposing of unneeded medication is important from a public health standpoint because about two-thirds of people who misuse prescription medications obtain them from family or friends. That's according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Improperly disposed of medications can also make their way into Tennessee waterways and the drinking water supply.