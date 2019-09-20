Tennessee attorney general appeals dropping death sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's attorney general is appealing the decision of a criminal court judge to convert a death row inmate's sentence to life in prison.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the appeal on Friday.

In a news release Slatery said reducing Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman's (ah-BOO'-ah-LEE') (AHB'-dur-RAK'-mahn) death sentence "circumvented established legal procedures."

Abdur'Rahman was within eight months of his scheduled execution when he signed an agreement with prosecutors on Aug. 28 to change his sentence.

The agreement came after Abdur'Rahman, who is black, petitioned to reopen his case. He presented evidence that prosecutors at his trial treated black potential jurors differently from white potential jurors.

Slatery said in his news release that Abdur'Rahman's objections to his trial have been thoroughly litigated over the past 30 years.