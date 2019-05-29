Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander has lump removed from leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A representative for U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says the Tennessee Republican has undergone surgery to remove a lump from his left leg.

A statement from Alexander's chief of staff David Cleary said a surgeon removed an atypical lipoma on Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

On its website, the Mayo Clinic defines a lipoma as a fatty lump that is often situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.

Vanderbilt Dr. Herbert S. Schwartz said in the statement that the surgery went as planned and he will consult with his team to determine if additional treatment is needed.

The statement says Alexander "looks forward to returning to Senate work shortly after the recess."

Alexander has represented Tennessee in the Senate since 2003.