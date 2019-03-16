Tennessee River barge traffic could resume next week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say the Tennessee River could open again soon for barge traffic.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Tennessee River has been closed to barge traffic or the past five weeks because of record rainfall. The river rose 12 feet (3.6 meters) above normal last week.

Barge traffic has been allowed on the river two days since Feb. 13. Dan Paty with JIT Chemical called it the worst shutdown for barge traffic since the 2013 floods.

TVA River Forecast Center Manager James Everett said drier forecasts show barge traffic could resume by Thursday of next week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates 35.7 million tons (32.3 million metric tons) of commodities moved on the river in 2017.

