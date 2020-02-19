Tennessee House group advances 'fake news' resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small group of Tennessee lawmakers advanced a proposal for a non-binding resolution Tuesday stating that the state recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news.”

Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss, the sponsor, said the measure is needed because his constituents are “tired of these elitists in the media" and wanted to condemn the news organizations for their coverage of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

No other news organizations were listed in the proposed resolution.

Four Republicanssupported the measure in advancing it out of House Constitutional Protections and Sentencing Subcommittee, while one Democratic member opposed. Two Republicans declined to vote.

The proposal now goes to the full House Judiciary panel for consideration.

All seven subcommittee members are up for reelection later this year.

Some lawmakers on the panel warned the Republican-dominant Statehouse might not be the best bodyto single out any particular news organizations.

Democrats quickly criticized the measure.

“Believe it or not there are other networks out there that I don't agree with, do I have a right to use my office and my position to tell the public that those people are something less than other networks?” asked Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell, of Nashville.