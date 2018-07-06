Tennessee House GOP Rep. Lollar dead at 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Ron Lollar has died. He was 69.

Rep. Jim Coley, a close friend, said Lollar died at home early Friday of a suspected heart attack. Coley said he spoke with Lollar's widow, and an autopsy is planned.

Lollar was first elected to represent part of Shelby County in the House in 2006. Lollar was a deacon of Faith Baptist Church and a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 until 1971. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Coley said that if Lollar loved you, he often told you that.

Gov. Bill Haslam, House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, House Speaker Beth Harwell and other officials mourned the lawmaker's death.

Harwell said Lollar served with tireless advocacy for Tennessee students and agricultural issues.