Tennessee Dem Sen. Harris to resign, begin county mayor term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lee Harris is resigning to take office as a county mayor.

In a letter to Gov. Bill Haslam, Harris said he would resign his legislative seat Friday. He takes office as Shelby County mayor Saturday. The Memphis lawmaker's Senate term officially runs until November.

Harris won his seat as county mayor during the Aug. 2 election. He was elected to the Republican-led Senate in 2014. He is a law professor at the University of Memphis Law School.

Harris is encouraging the county commission to leave his state Senate seat vacant. It will ultimately be filled by the winner in the Nov. 6 election.