Tenants to rally for rental protections at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tenants from around New York state are heading to Albany to encourage legislators to strengthen rental protections.

Tuesday's rally comes as lawmakers are poised to renew the state laws governing rent control and stabilization rules in and around the city.

The rules periodically come up for renewal and would expire in June if lawmakers don't act.

With Democrats now in charge of both the Senate and Assembly, many tenant advocates are urging lawmakers to pass new, statewide protections for renters.

Lawmakers have held multiple hearings on the rent rules, with another planned for Thursday in Brooklyn.