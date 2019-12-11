Temporary bridge to carry Interstate 80 traffic over tracks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Transportation is installing a new temporary bridge to carry Interstate 80 traffic over Union Pacific railroad tracks in western Salt Lake County during a construction project.

The temporary bridge that crews are assembling alongside eastbound I-80 at the junction with State Route 201 will be used during demolition and reconstructions of the existing bridges, the state Department of Transportation said.

The department said it's using a construction method called “launching" in which bulldozers push the assembled sections of temporary bridge out over the train tracks to rest on supports already constructed.