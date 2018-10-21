AMEICO in New Milford is celebratingthe 100th anniversary of the building in which it is situated with a special exhibition of rare telephones. The building at 29 Church St., now home to AMEICO’s contemporary design store and gallery, was originally built by the Southern New England Telephone company in 1917-18 to house the equipment and switchboards for the growing local telephone clientele of New Milford and the surrounding towns. An exhibit of rare telephones belonging to local collectors Mark Berghold and Nancy A. Davis, the earliest examples of which would have been found in households when 29 Church St., was constructed will be on display through Oct. 31.