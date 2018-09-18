Teens invited to library programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will begin a page-to-screen series for teens in grades six to 12 on Sept. 24 and a new Teen Tech Time program is planned.

Teens can pick up a copy of the program’s first page-to-screen book pick, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapien’s Agenda,” by Becky Albertalli.

Those interested will meet Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. to view the movie and discuss the story.

Popcorn will be provided.

The following book will be “Ready Player One,” which will be screened in November, followed by “A Wrinkle in Time” in December.

The Teen Tech Program will feature teens teaching adults how to navigate their iPhones/iPads, emails, Google searches, social media and more.

Teens who register will commit to a one-hour, one-to-one time tech session with an adult.

Interested teens should sign up by Sept. 24.

For information or to register for either program, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.