Teens invited to library programs

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will begin a page-to-screen series for teens in grades six to 12 beginning Sept. 24 and a new Teen Tech Time program in the coming weeks.

Teens can pick up a copy of the program’s first page-to-screen book pick, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapien’s Agenda,” by Becky Albertalli.

Interested individuals will meet Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. to view the movie and discuss the story.

Popcorn will be provided.

The following book will be “Ready Player One,” which will be screened in November, followed by “A Wrinkle in Time” in December.

The Teen Tech Program will feature teens teaching adults how to navigate their iPhones/iPads, emails, Google searches, social media and more.

Teens who sign up will commit to a one-hour session where adults will have the opportunity to have a one-on-one tech session.

Interested teens should sign up by Sept. 24.

For information or to register for either program, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.