Teens help rescue man who fell into pond

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Two 15-year-old boys have helped rescue a man who fell into a pond in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the man was sitting on a rock wall in Attleboro on Saturday afternoon when he fell into Mechanics Pond.

Firefighters say two teens that were walking past jumped into the water and pulled the man from brush where his lower body was entrapped.

Fire Lt. John Buckley says the man, who was about 60, was out of the water and fully conscious when rescue crews arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the teens left the scene without saying a word. Their names were made public.