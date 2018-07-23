Teen killed, sister wounded in train station stabbing attack

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland.

The stabbings, which appeared to be random, happened Sunday night at the Bay Area Rapid Transit's MacArthur Station.

BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital.

He says police are looking for the suspect fled the station. He is described as a white male in his twenties or thirties with a heavy-set build.

Relative Malika Harris identified the woman who died as her sister, Nia Wilson, who had attended Oakland High.

Official closed the station after the attack. It reopened at 4 a.m. Monday.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com