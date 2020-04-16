Teen helps patients stay connected during pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island man has set up a program to help coronavirus patients who aren't allowed to receive visitors while in the hospital stay connected to their loved ones.

Kaya Suner helped establish the covidconnectors.org website that collects donated iPads, tablets and other devices that are distributed to patients.

Suner got the idea from his parents, both emergency physicians, who told him of the need for devices to helped patients stay in touch with family.

“My mom's saying there are patients who are dying without the opportunity to say goodbye,” the Providence resident told WJAR-TV.

Suner's effort drew a shoutout from Gov. Gina Raimondo, who called him a “superstar”at her daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. Raimondo said her son donated an iPad to the program and Amazon has donated more than 500 tablets.

Dr. Rory Merritt has seen the benefits of the program.

The devices have been used for last rites, celebrating an anniversary, meeting a newborn grandchild, a goodbye to a family member and church services, Merritt told The Providence Journal.

___

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

Rhode Island reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the state death total to 87, according to the state Department of Health.

An additional 278 people have tested positive for the disease, bringing the state total to more than 3,500.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.