Teen faces murder charge in shooting of mother's boyfriend

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An argument between a teenage boy and his mother's boyfriend ended with the teen fatally shooting the man, authorities said.

The shooting in Akron occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after the 17-year-old youth had returned home. Police responding to reports of shots fired found the 40-year-old victim had been wounded and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The teen was charged as a juvenile with murder. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney, according to police and court records.

Authorities have not said what the two were arguing about or what type of weapon was used. It also wasn't known if anyone else was in the home when the shooting occurred.

The victim's name has not been released.