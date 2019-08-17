Teen drowns on Lake Powell trip with group from his school

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy drowned during a visit to Lake Powell with a group from his high school.

The National Park Service says the Page High School student drowned Friday afternoon at Swim Beach on the western edge of the lake that spans the Arizona-Utah border.

The teen's name was not released.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office in Utah is investigating. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in Salt Lake City.