Teen dies after attending Chicago's Lollapalooza fest

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Evan Kitz-Miller of Mundelein was found unresponsive Sunday night, the last day of the three-day festival, and pronounced dead at a hospital. Melissa Stratton of Chicago's emergency management office says officials are saddened by the death. She says safety and security are priorities.

No other details were released.

The event drew hundreds of thousands of people to Chicago's Grant Park.