Teen charged in man's death, and deaths of two accomplices

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 17-year-old from St. Louis is now facing three murder charges — one for allegedly gunning down a man on the street and two more for the deaths of two alleged accomplices who died in a return of gunfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Joshua Merson was charged Sunday with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and several other charges.

The drive-by shooting happened July 29. Authorities say Amerson was a passenger in a stolen car. People in the car opened fire and killed 22-year-old Malik Taylor of Moline Acres. Amerson is charged with first-degree murder in Taylor's death.

After Taylor was shot, people in the street shot and killed Elijah McKinney and Daijon Nearing. Both were 18 years old. Police say McKinney was driving the car and Nearing was a front-seat passenger.

Missouri law allows prosecutors to file murder charges if someone dies during the commission of a felony, even if the defendant did not directly cause the death.