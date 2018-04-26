Teen bowls 300 games at Dolr Bills

Skylar Smith has reached a milestone few bowlers her age do.

The New Milford High School senior bowled two back to back 300 games, finishing her set with an 814 series, as part of a recent Greater Central Connecticut Tournament for youth held at Dolr Bills Bowling and Family Entertainment Center in town.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Skylar, 17. “It took me a while to process what I did.”

The tournament consisted of singles, doubles and team.

Skylar was part of a team when she bowled the high-scoring games, launching her team to first place.

Her accomplishment did not go unnoticed by Australian professional bowler Jason Belmonte, who reached out to congratulate her on Facebook and Instagram.

Belmonte heard of Skylar’s accomplishment in an online article.

“He’s one of my favorite bowlers,” Skylar said.

Skylar began bowling at age 13 when her grandmother asked her to join an adult/youth league.

She has since remained involved in the sport, and is a member of the New Milford High School Bowling Club.

The club, made up of middle and high school students, practices twice a week at the bowling center.

Skylar will bowl on the collegiate level this fall at Monmouth University, where she will major in communication.