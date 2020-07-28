Teen arrested in domestic violence homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in what St. Paul police say was a domestic violence-related homicide.

Officers responded to a report about a fight in an alley in the Frogtown neighborhood Sunday about 11:15 p.m.

Lay Hae, 45, was found with gravely injured and later was pronounced dead at the scene, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Officials did not release information on how Hae died.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said Hae and the suspect apparently knew each other.

The teen was booked into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday morning. The county attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

The death is the 19th homicide this year in St. Paul. There were 30 last year in the city.