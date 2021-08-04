Skip to main content
News

Teen Challenge Men's choir in Sherman presenting concert

SHERMAN — The Teen Challenge Men’s Choir will present a concert Aug. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sherman Town Park Pavilion at the beach. Teen Challenge Connecticut is a non-profit, charitable organization that provides hope and support through a 15-month residential program for young men, women and teens with life-controlling problems. They have been established for more than 60 years and have more than 240 centers in the United States and 1100 worldwide.

“We partner with hundreds of churches bringing live music and strong testimonies speaking of how God lifted us from our addictions to full restoration in our lives,” said Daniel Roell, church services coordinator for Teen Challenge Connecticut, based in New Haven. “Our goal is educating the community while showing through our men’s testimonies how addiction can only be overcome by the healing power of God.”

The group also raises funds for the organization by Honorarium, love offering and the sale of products. The Sherman Church will collect donations at its Mission Moment during the worship service Sunday, Aug. 22, and checks may be mailed to the church at 6 Church Road, Sherman 06784, made out to The Sherman Church with Teen Challenge in the memo line or online at www.shermanchurch.org under the tab Tithes and Offerings and please put Teen Challenge in the Comments line.

The performance is open to the public. Please bring a chair or blanket. This event will include song, testimonies from several teens from Teen Challenge and a sermon from the pastor of Teen Challenge. Please visit their website www.tcconnecticut.org, or the Sherman Church website www.shermanchurch.org or call the church for further information at 860-354-6114.