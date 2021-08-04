Teen Challenge Men's choir in Sherman presenting concert

SHERMAN — The Teen Challenge Men’s Choir will present a concert Aug. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sherman Town Park Pavilion at the beach. Teen Challenge Connecticut is a non-profit, charitable organization that provides hope and support through a 15-month residential program for young men, women and teens with life-controlling problems. They have been established for more than 60 years and have more than 240 centers in the United States and 1100 worldwide.

“We partner with hundreds of churches bringing live music and strong testimonies speaking of how God lifted us from our addictions to full restoration in our lives,” said Daniel Roell, church services coordinator for Teen Challenge Connecticut, based in New Haven. “Our goal is educating the community while showing through our men’s testimonies how addiction can only be overcome by the healing power of God.”