Teen, 14, charged with 2nd-degree murder in girl's death

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida.

The teen was in the custody of juvenile justice officials, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said during a news conference. Hardwick released the boy’s name but said it has not been determined whether he will be charged as an adult. The Associated Press does not generally publish the name of juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.