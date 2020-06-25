https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Teddy-Bear-Race-Against-Hunger-walk-set-15361819.php
Teddy Bear Race Against Hunger walk set
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold a Teddy Bear Against Hunger virtual race/walk July 4-19.
All donations made through registration will go toward food insecurity in New Milford.
Interested participants will register, pick a race, pick a day and then participate on their own.
Four distances will be offered: 1K, 5K, 5m and 50K.
To learn more, visit www.wcgnm.com.
