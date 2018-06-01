Teddy Bear Festival to grace Green

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will present its 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival on the Village Green June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Smokey the Bear will join the festivities this year and will be escorted by firefighters from Water Witch Hose Company No. 2, and head up the teddy bear parade at noon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their furry stuffed friends for the parade.

The highlight of the event will be the teddy bear hospital, where volunteer nurses from the Girl Scouts will provide checkups and “surgeons” will make necessary repairs.

An adoption center for bears in need of a new home will also be offered.

All hospital services are free, but donations are welcome.

Featured entertainment this year will include demonstrations of cheerleading, Irish step dancing and line dancing, as well as story time under.

In addition, Blues Hall of Fame artist Tom “The Suit” Forst will perform and a medley of dance and song, and Anna, Elsa and Sofia the First will make appearances.

Numerous vendors and food vendors will be on site.

For an up to date schedule of when things are happening, or a list of vendors that will be present, visit the club’s Facebook page, or to be a part of the festival, email wcgnm@wcgnm.com.