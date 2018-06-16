Teddy Bear Festival
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 16, 2018
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford held its 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival on the Village Green June 2. Above, “nurse” Emma Williams, 9, provides a check up for one of the many stuffed animals brought to the Teddy Bear Hospital by local residents. less
Volunteer Kim Walker reviews a patient file before preparing a stuffed animal, Stitch, for surgery.
Club member Amanda Cooke reads “My Friend Bear” to a group of children during the festivities.
Elizabeth Kern, left, and Becca Williams, both 6, take a moment to animate part of a scene in a story read to them by a member of the club.
A nervous Haliyah Silva, 3, of New Milford waits for the adoption certificate for the bear she adopted and named Allison at the festivities.
Emily Benkovich, 10, peruses the array of stuffed animals up for adoption at the 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival.
Patrick Downing, 21 months, of Westbridge, claps along to the music during a JK Shuffles dance demonstration.
Teddy bears and stuffed animals were the order of the day June 2. The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford hosted its 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival on the Village Green. The event featured a teddy bear hospital, where volunteer nurses from the Girl Scouts provided checkups and “surgeons” made necessary repairs; a stuffed animal adoption center; entertainment; story time; a teddy bear parade and visits with Smokey the Bear.