Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford held its 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival on the Village Green June 2. Above, “nurse” Emma Williams, 9, provides a check up for one of the many stuffed animals brought to the Teddy Bear Hospital by local residents. less The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford held its 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival on the Village Green June 2. Above, “nurse” Emma Williams, 9, provides a check up for one of the many stuffed animals ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 7 Volunteer Kim Walker reviews a patient file before preparing a stuffed animal, Stitch, for surgery. Volunteer Kim Walker reviews a patient file before preparing a stuffed animal, Stitch, for surgery. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 7 Club member Amanda Cooke reads “My Friend Bear” to a group of children during the festivities. Club member Amanda Cooke reads “My Friend Bear” to a group of children during the festivities. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 7 Elizabeth Kern, left, and Becca Williams, both 6, take a moment to animate part of a scene in a story read to them by a member of the club. Elizabeth Kern, left, and Becca Williams, both 6, take a moment to animate part of a scene in a story read to them by a member of the club. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 7 A nervous Haliyah Silva, 3, of New Milford waits for the adoption certificate for the bear she adopted and named Allison at the festivities. A nervous Haliyah Silva, 3, of New Milford waits for the adoption certificate for the bear she adopted and named Allison at the festivities. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 7 Emily Benkovich, 10, peruses the array of stuffed animals up for adoption at the 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival. Emily Benkovich, 10, peruses the array of stuffed animals up for adoption at the 22nd annual Teddy Bear Festival. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media