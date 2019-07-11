https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tech-program-on-tap-in-Kent-14082943.php
Tech program on tap in Kent
Kent Memorial Library will hold a non-technical lecture, “Make Friends with Your Technology,” July 13 at 2 p.m. with longtime professional tech tutor Michael Jay.
The program will address how to explore confidently, teaching oneself about tech, how to stop overthinking easy steps, handle screen alerts and iCloud.
Registration is required by calling the Man Street library at 860-927-3761.
