Teaming up

Kerry Gold, dining services director for the New Milford Hospital's Plow to Plate Program, and Amy Gillece manage the grill as they explain to culinary students how to prepare pulled pork jackfruit sliders and a grilled avocado and veggie ceviche.

New Milford Hospital’s Plow to Plate Program and the Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut in New Milford recently teamed up at the hospital for an afternoon of culinary sharing. Kerry Gold, dining services director, led the cooking session in the courtyard at the hospital. The menu consisted of pulled pork jackfruit sliders, grilled avocado with veggie caviche, grilled veggie pizza and avocado with almond butter.