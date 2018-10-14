Team Julia’s Wings set for run

Team Julia’s will for the sixth year participate in the Kent Pumpkin Run Oct. 28.

Festivities begin with a kids’ fun run at 11:15 a.m., followed by a 5-mile run/walk at noon.

The USATF certified course will begin at Kent Town Hall with live music, refreshments and more.

Team members will receive both the Kent Pumpkin Run T-shirt and Team Julia’s Wings jersey to wear at the event.

“We are so grateful to our sponsor, CALM & Co, who will once again provide restorative massages to our participants after the race,” said Mike Malsin.

Julia’s Wings Foundation (www.juliaswings.org) was founded by the Malsin Family after Julia Malsin, 13, suffered a year-long battle against aplastic anemia, which is a rare bone marrow failure disease.

JWF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of honoring Julia Malsin by providing assistance to families of children with the life threatening hematological diseases; aplastic anemia, MDS and PNH, raising awareness of these diseases, and funding medical research.

For more information and to register for Team Julia’s Wings, visit the website.