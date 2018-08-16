Taxpayers foot bill for Pennsylvania politician's car wrecks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State records show that a Pennsylvania state representative has had three car accidents in three years — with repairs and insurance claims covered by state taxpayers.

Democratic state Rep. Margo Davidson has a total bill for repairs and claims exceeding $30,000 from crashes involving two state-owned vehicles. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the costs mounted under a state program allowing General Assembly members to lease state-owned vehicles for up to $628 a month.

The Delaware County-area representative said in a statement that "accidents unfortunately happen from time to time when people drive."

Republican state Rep. Brad Roe, of Crawford County, says the state leasing program has poor oversight and introduced a bill last year to end the practice of providing state cars to members of the General Assembly.

