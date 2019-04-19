Taxpayer bill from profiling case to reach $150M by mid-2020

PHOENIX (AP) — The taxpayer bill for a racial profiling case stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols is expected to reach nearly $150 million by the summer of 2020.

Maricopa County taxpayers have already paid $111 million in attorney and compliance costs since the lawsuit over traffic patrols targeting immigrants was filed in 2007, and the figure is projected to rise by $7 million by the end of June.

In the coming months, officials are expected to approve an additional $30 million in compliance costs for the fiscal year ending in the summer of 2020.

No one can say exactly when the financial hemorrhaging will end.

The spending is expected to continue until the agency is deemed fully compliant for three straight years with a court-ordered overhaul of its traffic patrols.