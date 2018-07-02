Task force to look at legislation following sales tax ruling

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire joint legislative task force has been formed to review potential legislation dealing with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

Its creation comes in preparation for a possible special session of the state Legislature to pass a bill protecting the state's tax advantage.

The bill would require any jurisdiction seeking to collect sales taxes in New Hampshire to get approval from the state's department of justice, and would authorize the attorney general to file expedited lawsuits against scofflaws.

Rep. Norman Major, of Plaistow, a Republican, will chair the task force. Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, of Wolfeboro, a Republican, will serve as vice chair. The group would issue a report and recommendation later this month.