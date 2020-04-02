https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tank-leaks-brine-at-well-in-McKenzie-County-15175553.php
Tank leaks brine at well in McKenzie County
KEENE, N.D. (AP) — A tank leaked 10,500 gallons of brine at a well in McKenzie County, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.
Petro-Hunt operates the well, located about 10 miles north of Keene. The company says 250 barrels of brine were released Wednesday because of a tank leak. The spill was contained by dikes on site.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor cleanup. Brine is a byproduct of oil production.
