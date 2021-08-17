Taliban encounter Afghan cities remade in their absence KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 11:34 a.m.
Ezanullah, one of thousands of young Taliban fighters from the countryside who rode into Afghanistan's capital over the weekend, had never seen anything like it.
The paved streets of Kabul were lined with towering apartment blocks, glass office buildings and shopping malls. The plush furniture inside the Interior Ministry was like “something I thought of in a dream,” said the 22-year-old fighter from the country's mountainous east.