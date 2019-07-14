‘Tales of the Forest’

New Milford High School was recently transformed into a magical world when Studio D in New Milford presented its "Tales of the Forest ~ In Motion" event. Dancers performed an adaptation of favorite fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood and Goldilocks who embark on a journey, teaming up with favorite princesses and confronting villains along the way, June 1-2, 2019 at the school. Above, Lindsey Federowicz as Goldilocks and Katie Lukens as Red Riding Hood perform in sync in a duet choreographed by Rebecca Darling ,Studio D owner and director, to Sia's song "Lullaby."

Under the artistic direction of Rebecca Anderson Darling, “Tales of the Forest” was a collaborative creation between Studio D teachers and dancers.

With an imaginative use of props, music, dance and storytelling in motion, more than 150 dancers brought a mixture of the classic fairy tales to life. The cast included Katie Lukens as Little Red Riding Hood, Lindsey Federowicz as Goldilocks, Maria Pellegrino and Chase Tuz as Belle and Beast, Katie Bouzakis as Sleeping Beauty, Emmie Tesoriero, Katie Hawley and Anna Silva as the Empress, the Nightingale and Mechanical Nightingale, Gigi Esposito as Snow White, Rachael Tomanelli as the Girl in the Red Shoes, Lauren Carlson as Thumbelina, and Anna MacDonnell and Avery Rubini as Hansel and Gretel.

Villains were Alexa Esposito as Maleficent, Sarah Rondini and Cienna Schlemmer as the wolves, Madigan Sotelo as the Evil Queen and Kati Seppa as the Witch casting an evil spell on all.

Studio D at 27 Main St., which offers summer workshops in hip hop, ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary, tap and acro, is celebrating its 15th anniversary under the direction of Darling.

For more information, call 860-350-2900 or email studiodllc@aol.com.