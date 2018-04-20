‘Tales of Women’ event to aid S’Cool Sounds

LoveArtPlay will sponsor a special event, “Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Montessori School.

Professional New York dancers will perform to the music of Wykeham Consort, with actors who will recite the texts of some songs.

The performance will raise funds for S’Cool Sounds (www.scoolsounds.org), an organization that teaches music to underserved children in the U.S. and abroad.

The teaching artists are Juilliard graduates.

Matilda Giampietro, PhD, of Washington, one of the members of the Wykeham Consort, is on the leadership team of S’Cool Sounds and has traveled with the organization to teach music and movement to Syrian refugees in Jordan, children in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, and Village Health Works in Burundi.

Wykeham Consort is an ensemble of musicians fascinated by the music of the Sephardim and of Renaissance Europe.

Their concerts range from Sephardic romances and Spanish villancicos to the elegant poetry of French chansons and lively English country dances.

The historical and cultural context of the music, translations of the texts and explanations of period instruments used are included in performances.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by on EvenBrite or at the door.