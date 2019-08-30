‘Tales and Trails’ to continue

The Roxbury Land Trust will extend its special program “Tuesdays Tales and Trails” for the pre-K and kindergarteners through September beginning Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at the River Road Preserve.

The program will run every Tuesday in September, with each session highlighting a different aspect of life at the land trust starting with butterflies at River Road and moving on to birds and crickets at Gavel Family Preserve and Styron Preserve respectively.

In the event of inclement weather, the sessions will be held at RLT’s 6 Mine Hill Road offices and will not include a trails component.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required by calling 860-350-4148.