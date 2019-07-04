‘Tales and Trails’ set for kids

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold a special summer program for the pre-K and kindergartners, “Tuesdays Tales and Trails,” Tuesdays beginning July 9 at 10 a.m. at the River Road Preserve.

The program will run Tuesdays in July at a different preserve. Each session will cover a different aspect of the land trust, starting with rivers at River Road and moving on to farms, insects, and meadows at Gavel Family, Brian E. Tierney and Styron preserves.

In the event of inclement weather, the sessions will be moved indoors to the 6 Mine Hill Road offices (and will not include a trails component.)

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and RSVP, email ann@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.