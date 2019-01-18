Tai Chi, meditation workshop slated

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present Tai Chi and meditation, an introduction, with Jampa Mackenzie Stewart of Valley Spirit and Wellness Center in town Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Jan. 31 is planned at the Wykeham Road library.

The ancient Chinese exercise art of Tai Chi is sometimes called “meditation in movement.” All the movements are done in slow motion, yet it actually speeds up reflexes, improves balance and reduces falls, lowers high blood pressure, calms the nerves and builds strength.

After warming up with Tai Chi, participants will learn a simple and brief sitting meditation that can be done either seated in a chair or on your own cushion.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.