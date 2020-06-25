https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Tag-sale-to-benefit-Camella-s-Cupboard-15361821.php
Tag sale to benefit Camella’s Cupboard
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold a tag sale to benefit Camella’s Cupboard June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held outside of the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.
All proceeds will be donated to Camella’s Cupboard.
Non-perishable food donations will be accepted. All items should be individual size, individually wrapped items.
For a list of items needed, visit www.camellascupboard.com/give-food.html
